NFL Odds: Seven Prop Bets To Consider Ahead Of Patriots-Bills Clash Largest lead of game Under 13.5 feels like a solid play in what's likely to be a tight division contest by Sean T. McGuire Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in what could prove the most pivotal game of their 2021 season.

The Patriots, after all, enter Monday’s contest as the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With a win, they keep the top spot in the conference and get one week closer to home-field advantage in the playoffs.

It’s sure to be must-watch television and, since you’re going to be tuning into the game anyway, perhaps you’d be interested in a wager or two.

Here are seven propositional bets to consider entering Patriots-Bills with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Damien Harris anytime touchdown scorer +150

Harris has eight touchdowns in 11 games this season, including seven scores in his last seven games. This Bills defense has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league, but they’ve also allowed 11 rushing touchdowns in 11 games, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills first-quarter spread -1 +130

This is fairly enticing given the plus money and Buffalo being at home.

Patriots to record most punts +125

The Patriots have been largely conservative this season, going for it on fourth down just six times in 12 games. It feels like Bill Belichick continues to trust his defense, which essentially leads to punting the ball away.

Bills Over 2.5 total touchdowns +100

The Bills are second in the league in scoring. They’ve failed to score three touchdowns just three times in 11 games this season.

Adrian Phillips Over 5.5 total tackles +100

Safety Kyle Dugger is on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list and did not practice this week. It almost certainly means Phillips, who has played 80% or more snaps in seven games this season, is called to play more in the box while also serving as the primary man in coverage on tight end Dawson Knox. Josh Allen likes to go to Knox, which could help Phillips boost that number.

Largest lead of game Under 13.5 -105

We’re expecting this one to be close throughout. A two-touchdown lead feels too high.

Yes, game to be tied again after 0-0 -110

Similar logic. Maybe it’s not tied 24-24 with six minutes left, but it feels very possible Buffalo and New England trade field goals or touchdowns to start.