NFL Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider Before Patriots-Colts Rhamondre Stevenson even money to score a touchdown? Yes, please by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night in what is expected to be an entertaining clash between two potential AFC playoff teams.

The Colts currently are a 2.5-point favorite (-110) over the Patriots with New England +115 on the moneyline. However, if you’re not thrilled about the spread or total (over/under 46), here are six prop bets to consider.

Of note, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jonathan Taylor to score two or more touchdowns +260

Taylor is essentially a surefire lock to score a touchdown (18 scores in 13 games), as depicted by his -190 prices as an anytime scorer. That’s not worth it, but his prices to score twice — which he’s done five times this season — are much more profitable. The Colts feed him everywhere, but especially in the red area.

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime scorer +100

Stevenson moves up the depth chart with Damien Harris ruled out for Saturday’s game. Stevenson has three touchdowns in nine games this season, two of which came with Harris sidelined in Week 10. Getting the rookie at even money is a very reasonable price. Stevenson +550 to score twice is enticing, as well.

Largest lead of game Under 13.5 +100

This seems a bit high considering the Colts are favored by less than a field goal and are favored by a point at the half.

Carson Wentz Over 0.5 interceptions -110

Do we really trust Wentz not to throw an interception against a Patriots defense which forces the second-most interceptions on the season? The Patriots have 19 picks in 13 games.

New England Patriots +1 halftime spread -110

All the Patriots have to do in order to win this bet is be tied or lead at the half … easy, right?

Jonathan Taylor Under 119.5 rushing and receiving yards -115

Taylor, who, admittedly, has hit his Over total in an extensive number of contests this season, is a completely different animal than any skill player the Patriots have faced. But we are talking about head coach Bill Belichick, who is famously known for making opponents play weak-handed. Taylor will be enemy No. 1 for the Patriots, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if that’s exactly what they’re able to do. Also, Indianapolis will be without its Pro Bowl center Saturday night.