NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Futures Updated Odds and Analysis: Two-Man Race with Jones and Chase by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have narrowed down to a two-horse race. With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones leading his team to seven straight victories and the top seed in the AFC and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase putting up video-game receiving numbers, they remain the shortest odds for the award. Let’s look at the updated odds and see where the value may lie.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

There is probably only one guy with any chance in the world of catching our frontrunner, and that’s Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. Chase became just the fifth rookie in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns in a season, and with four games to play, there may be more broken records in his future. Unfortunately for Chase, an AFC East title and a potential top seed in the conference makes this award nearly impossible to keep from Jones. Chase would have a much more compelling case and might be the favorite for this award in any other year. We should not take away from the brilliance and potential we have seen from the rookie pass-catcher this season, but it’s hard to see him taking this award home at the season’s end.