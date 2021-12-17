NFL Postpones 3 Games In Week 15 Due To COVID Cases by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL has postponed three games in Week 15 to Monday and Tuesday due to positive COVID cases within the teams involved, per NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

Monday, 5 p.m. ET: Raiders at Browns.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Vikings at Bears.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Washington at Eagles.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Rams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will play on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET in a double-header with the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Breer also reported that the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, will now play on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This news comes following more than 100 positive tests across the NFL in the past week, causing teams to lose more than 20 players in some cases. The shift now means there will be NFL games played in eight of the next ten days. More potential postponements coming throughout the weekend will be something to monitor as more positive tests pop up across the league.

NFL Week 15 Betting Odds

