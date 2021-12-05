SuperContest NFL Picks: Take Cardinals To Clobber Banged Up Bears 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 2-3 in Week 12.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 13 of the SuperContest:

Arizona Cardinals -8 at Chicago Bears

SP: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing for Arizona, which spells doom for a Chicago defense that’s already down Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. The Cardinals offense may take a little time to come together in the first half, but there’s not much to worry about against the Bears. Matt Nagy’s offense leaves a lot to be desired and the offensive line is even worse. Birds win big.

New York Jets +6.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

MC: This number is too big. The Eagles shouldn’t be laying 6.5 points anywhere and the betting market agrees with that sentiment. Philadelphia is now a 5-point favorite, so there’s definitely some value on the +6.5 and we’ll be looking real good should this game go to overtime. The Jets defense is much better than people think and if New York can get in the end zone a couple times, we’ll be fine.

Washington Football Team +2.5 at Las Vegas Raiders

SP: Las Vegas doesn’t scare me one bit. This team has been treading water over the last month and the defense is really starting to show its true colors. The Raiders are allowing 27 points per game this season and even though they beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, they still got gashed for almost 450 yards by an offense without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Watch Washington pull the upset thanks to a big game from Terry McLaurin.

Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

MC: Aren’t these games always decided by a field goal? It sure feels that way. Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been great this season, but this rivalry usually brings out his best. The Steelers defense has seen plenty of Lamar Jackson over the years and if there’s any team in the division that can slow him, it’s the black and gold. We’ll take the points in what should be a very physical football game that’s decided in the trenches.

Buffalo Bills -3 vs. New England Patriots

SP: The Patriots are a very good team, but they’re being priced like a Super Bowl contender and I’m not quite there yet. This line implies that Buffalo would only be a 1.5-point favorite on a neutral field. This is the toughest test to date for rookie quarterback Mac Jones — a primetime road game in a hostile environment with tons of wind and weather in the forecast. Buy low on Buffalo at -3.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (29-29-2, +30 points)