NFL Survivor League: Three Picks To Consider (And Avoid) Entering Week 14 Week 14 may be time to use the Kansas City Chiefs by Sean T. McGuire

There weren’t as many stunning upsets in Week 13, and that probably meant good things for NFL survivor league players.

The heavy favorites like the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts — all of which were favored by nine or more points — cruised their way to victory.

Will Week 14 prove the game way? We’ll have to see.

Anyway, here are three teams to pick in NFL survivor leagues and three others to avoid in Week 14. Of note, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams to pick:

Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, -510)

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

We’ve encouraged all season to be patient with the Chargers. It now feels like an opportunity — along with Week 16 against the Houston Texans — to use them. After all, it sounds like the Giants will be starting third-string quarterback Jake Fromm, which is made extra difficult as they travel across the country. LA has far more to play for as the Chargers remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Giants, on the other hand, have been dreadful.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9, -450)

Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Chiefs certainly are putting it together with their defense allowing 14 or fewer points in each of the last four games. Kansas City also earned a 41-14 win over the Raiders in the AFC West clash just last month. Now, the Chiefs return home and could get a Las Vegas group without running back Kenyan Drake and with tight end Darren Waller questionable.

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, -335)

Opponent: at Houston Texans

Yes, seriously. We definitely wouldn’t have said this a week or so ago, but Seattle is coming off a get-right game in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Houston, with its starting quarterback still left to be determined, should not have the talent to match up with the Seahawks.

Teams to avoid:

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, -140)

Opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore now will be without Marlon Humphrey, and while the Ravens haven’t look good of late, it’s not a spot for Cleveland that invokes much confidence.

Minnesota Vikings (-3, -165)

Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are coming off a big AFC North win over the Ravens while the Vikings allowed the Detroit Lions to claim their first victory of the season. That pretty much says all you need to know.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1, -115)

Opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Bengals could certainly put together a push for the AFC North (they’re only one game behind the division-leading Ravens), but it feels like there are better games on the board.

Teams used (8-5): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss), Tennessee Titans (Week 11 loss), New England Patriots (Week 12 win), Los Angeles Rams (Week 13 win)