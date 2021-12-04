NFL Week 13 Injury Report by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The Week 13 injury report is jam-packed, with virtually every team dealing with at least one injury.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks (illness) â Questionable

David Johnson (illness, thigh) â Questionable

Cooks was able to get in a limited practice on Friday, which puts him on track to suit up. If he is inactive, it will open up a ton of targets for the rest of the roster. He leads the team with a 27% target share, and he’s also among the league leaders in air yards.

Johsnon is also battling an illness, and he was unable to practice at any point this week. Rex Burkhead should serve as the team’s feature back if he’s out.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones (neck) â Out

Sterling Shepard (quad) â Doubtful

Kadarius Toney (oblique, quad) â Doubtful

The Giants have been battered by injuries all season, and Week 13 is no different. They’ll be without their starting quarterback for the first time this season, so Mike Glennon will take over at the position. Unfortunately, he’s not expected to be able to lean on Shepard or Toney, leaving him without a ton of weapons at the skill positions.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts (ankle) â Questionable

Jordan Howard (knee) â Out

Boston Scott (illness) â Questionable

Head coach Nick Sirianni said it was âunknownâ whether Hurts could suit up vs. the Jets, and if he does, his mobility could be limited. That’s a significant downgrade for the Eagles’ offense.

Meanwhile, Scott is questionable with an illness, and he was unable to practice on Thursday or Friday. The team is already without Howard at running back, so Miles Sanders could serve as the Eagles’ feature back if Scott is ruled out.

New York Jets

Corey Davis (groin) â Questionable

Keelan Cole (COVID-19) â Out

The Jets are going to be a bit thin at receiver. They’ve already ruled out Cole, and Davis is questionable with a groin injury. Denzel Mims should see a sizable spike in playing time if he’s ruled out.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray (ankle) â Questionable

DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) â Questionable

The Cardinals have been without Murray and Hopkins in their past three games, and they could be without both players again vs. the Bears. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Murray would be a game-time decision, and his status will be vital on this slate.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields (ribs) â Doubtful

Allen Robinson (hamstring) â Doubtful

Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs) â Out

Fields is officially doubtful, but Andy Dalton has already been declared vs. the Cardinals. Dalton will likely not have Robinson available, which cements Darnell Mooney’s status as the Bears’ top pass-catcher.

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook (shoulder) â Out

Cook is expected to miss at least one week with his shoulder injury, which opens the door for Alexander Mattison to operate as the team’s primary back. He’s thrived in that role in the past, but fourth-round rookie Kene Nwangwu could siphon a few snaps.

Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift (shoulder) â Out

Swift has been ruled out for the Lions, so Jamal Williams should see all the touches he can handle this week. Williams isn’t quite as effective as Swift catching passes out of the backfield, but he’s been the better pure runner this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (suspension) â Out

Brown will miss the next three games for the Buccaneers with a suspension, so Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski should all see boosts in value.

Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson (heel, knee) â Questionable

Robinson has been on the injury report a bunch recently, but that hasn’t stopped him from suiting up. He racked up 20 touches last week, and he got in limited practices on Thursday and Friday. He should be a full go.

Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) â Questionable

Darrell Henderson (thigh) â Questionable

Beckham is questionable with a hip injury, but he told reporters that he expects to play this week. Henderson is also tentatively expected to play after getting in a limited practice on Friday.

Washington Football Team.

J.D. McKissic (concussion) â Out

Curtis Samuel (groin) â Questionable

McKissic’s absence has the potential to be a massive boost for Antonio Gibson, who should serve as a true three-down running back for one of the first times all year.

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs (ankle) â Questionable

DeSean Jackson (calf) â Questionable

Darren Waller (back, knee) â Doubtful

Jacobs popped up on the injury report on Thursday, but he returned to practice on Friday. That means he should be able to suit up vs. the Football Team. Jackson is also expected to suit up, while Waller is doubtful. Foster Moreau finished with six catches, 60 yards, and a touchdown in place of Waller in his lone start this season, making him an appealing DFS target.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel (groin) â Out

Samuel has operated as a swiss-army knife for the 49ers of late, racking up opportunities as a receiver and a runner. Brandon Aiyuk should see a bump in his absence, while Eli Mitchell could see a few additional attempts out of the backfield.

Seattle Seahawks

Alex Collins (abdomen) â Questionable

Rashaad Penny (hamstring) â Questionable

Travis Homer (calf) â Questionable

Basically, the Seahawks’ entire running back room is questionable heading into Week 13. Collins should handle most of the running back touches if he’s active, while DeeJay Dallas would be the sole option if all three players are ruled out.