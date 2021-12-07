NFL Week 14 Opening Odds Analysis: Ravens slide from Favorites to Underdogs vs. Browns by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 14 action and where we may see things end up by Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys -196 | Football Team +164

Spread: Cowboys -4 (-110) | Football Team +4 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +1300 | Football Team +10000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Opening Line Analysis

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will face off in a pivotal NFC East matchup in Week 14. A Cowboys win would be a huge step forward in their journey to winning the division, while a Washington victory could make things even more interesting. After opening at -5, this spread has come down to -4, and it’s likely due to how these two teams are trending at this point in the season. The Cowboys have struggled lately, losing three of their past five games while looking like a shell of their once 6-1 selves. As for Washington, four straight victories has suddenly turned a 2-6 season into a 6-6 campaign that currently has them as a wild card team. Some books are now flashing -3.5 as of Tuesday morning, which means if you like Washington at home in this spot, it may be too late since the best of it has come and gone. If you are hoping to hop on Dallas, wait out a bit, and this number may continue to shrink a bit more throughout the week.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens +120 | Browns -142

Spread: Ravens +2.5 | Browns -2.5

Total: 42.5 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +1600 | Browns +5500

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Opening Line Analysis

There has been plenty of movement in this one both before and after Week 13 action, as it feels like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in a slump in his past two starts since returning from a sickness. Jackson threw five interceptions for just a 58.7 passer rating in the past two games, including a four INT game two weeks ago against these Browns in Baltimore. The rematch in Cleveland is set for Sunday, and after opening as one-point favorites before Week 13, Baltimore is suddenly a 2.5-point underdog in this one. With Cleveland coming off a bye week, this will be their second-straight game against the Ravens while also being at home, a favorable spot as the Ravens have put up just 15.3 points per game in their previous four outings. It wouldn’t be a total shock to this number push reach a field goal or beyond, so grab the Browns now before it may be too late.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Saints -230 | Jets +190

Spread: Saints -5.5 (-105) | Jets +5.5 (-115)

Total: 43.5 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Saints +18000 | Jets N/A

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Opening Line Analysis

Yikes, five straight losses for the New Orleans Saints, and now they are seeing line movement against them as they travel north to take on the New York Jets. This line opened at -6.5 and has come down to -5.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook while at -5 at a few other books. The Jets are coming off a competitive loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and a win over the Houston Texans as quarterback Zach Wilson looked solid even in last week’s defeat. As for the Saints, they have stumbled from a 5-2 record to 5-7 and are now scrambling to have any foot in the NFC playoff picture. This number may continue to drop and if it does, grab the Jets as soon as you can for some closing line value at kickoff. If you think the Saints bounce back here against the lowly Jets, wait until closer to the weekend, where you may get to lay a little bit less than this.

