NFL Week 15 Opening Lines: Patriots Short Underdogs In Indy, For Now At Least

The end of the college football regular season means the return of Saturday night showdowns in the NFL, starting with Week 15.

The expanded schedule also coincides with what’s shaping up to be an insane playoff race in the AFC, and there could be a lot of questions answered even before most of the league kicks off Sunday morning.

That’s because things start early with an intriguing “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the suddenly red-hot Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. That leads into Saturday where the Cleveland Browns will try to keep pace in the playoff push against the fledgling Las Vegas Raiders. That all leads up to the nightcap where the New England Patriots put their seven-game winning streak on the line against an upstart Indianapolis Colts team.

By closing time Saturday night, we could have a new No. 1 seed in the AFC (Kansas City), or the Patriots could be one step closer toward wrapping up the top spot. Or, more likely, a whole bunch of weird stuff happens between Thursday and Saturday, setting the stage for an epic week of football.

Regardless, here are the opening lines and totals for Week 15 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

(-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 50.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Las Vegas Raiders at (-6) Cleveland Browns, 43

New England Patriots at (-1.5) Indianapolis Colts, 44

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Carolina Panthers at (-11) Buffalo Bills, 43.5

(-1.5) Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 41.5

(-10) Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 45

New York Jets at (-8.5) Miami Dolphins, 43.

Houston Texans at (-3) Jacksonville Jaguars, 41

Washington Football Team at (-4) Philadelphia Eagles, 43.5

(-14) Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals at (-1.5) Denver Broncos, 43.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-8) San Francisco 49ers, 45

(-7) Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 42.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-6.5) Los Angeles Rams, 47.5

New Orleans Saints at (-10.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 46.5

MONDAY, DEC. 20

(-4.5) Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 43.5