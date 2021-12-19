NFL Week 15 Odds: Five Prop Bets To Consider For Sunday’s Slate Will the Saints make life difficult for Tom Brady (again)? by Adam London 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL bettors might be feeling a bit uneasy about Sunday’s board, and for good reason.

Of the 10 games set to be played on the final day of the weekend, seven (!) feature point spreads of a touchdown or more. Five of those seven hefty spreads are in the double digits, including two road favorites.

As such, you might be inclined to load up on prop bets in Week 15 rather than take action on a slew of lines. If you’re in the market for such plays, here are five — all available at Draftkings Sportsbook — you should consider.

Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown +150

This one is a bit of a momentum play. Aiyuk hauled in the game-winning touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers’ much-needed Week 14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year wideout is poised to keep it rolling Sunday against an Atlanta Falcons team that’s allowed the third-most touchdown passes. The Niners obviously have a few other top-tier endzone threats, but we like Aiyuk’s value here.

Kyler Murray over 30.5 rushing yards -115

For starters, Murray exceeded the 30-yard rushing total in each of his last two games. He could look to take off more than usual against the Detroit Lions, who’ve been awful against the run all season. Not to mention, Murray will be without top pass target DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner is dealing with an ankle injury. With a suboptimal arsenal, the dual-threat star might look to take matters into his own hands.

Aaron Rodgers over 2.5 pass touchdowns +160

This probably is not a bet we’d recommend if the Ravens were at full strength. But Baltimore has been absolutely decimated by injuries and its secondary is in shambles. Rodgers has had the hot hand of late, throwing for 10 touchdowns in the Packers’ last three games. If a banged-up Baker Mayfield was able to throw for two TDs against the Ravens last week, Rodgers should be able to put up 3 (or more) Sunday.

Mike Glennon under 0.5 pass touchdowns +155

Glennon replaced an injured Daniel Jones against the Cowboys in Week 5 and only threw for 196 yards with one touchdown on 25 attempts. He didn’t play again until Week 13 when he posted an ugly stat line (23-of-44 for 187 yards with no touchdowns) against the Miami Dolphins. To put it mildly, Glennon is not a very good quarterback and Dallas’ defense can be flat-out nasty when it’s humming. Garbage time could spoil this bet, but we’ll take our chances.

Tom Brady over 0.5 interceptions -125

Projecting Brady to throw a pick isn’t really a wild expectation, as he’s thrown 10 interceptions through 13 games this season. Two of those INTs were against the Saints back in Week 8 when New Orleans halted Tampa Bay’s win streak at four. Brady also threw five combined picks in two games against Sean Payton’s team last season. Given the way things have trended with this NFC North rivalry of late, you should feel fairly comfortable with this play.