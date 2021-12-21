NFL Week 16 Opening Odds Analysis: Streaking Colts & 49ers Becoming Popular Sides by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 16 action and where we may see things end up by game time.

Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Houston Texans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Chargers -400 | Texans +315

Spread: Chargers -9.5 (-110) | Texans +9.5 (-110)

Total: 46 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Chargers +3200 | Texans N/A

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Opening Line Analysis

An AFC matchup with serious implications for the visiting Los Angeles Chargers is already off to a poor start with a COVID outbreak hitting the team on Monday, putting seven players in the team’s protocols, including Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley, and Joey Bosa. This news has since brought a -10.5 spread down to -9.5, and now some books are showing -8. The recent COVID outbreaks have clearly made the betting markets more volatile across the sports landscape, and this game may be a prime example. As players return from the reserve list throughout the week or new players enter protocols, the line will certainly reflect, especially if we see a quarterback added to this list. Even if the team’s outbreak ends here, there are plenty of key pieces possibly out for the Chargers on Sunday, which may mean that this Texans number is as good as it will ever get. If you like Houston, roll with them now and if you still believe in Los Angeles, wait on this one for more clarity on the availability of their players.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Colts +108 | Cardinals -126

Spread: Colts +2 (-110) | Cardinals -2 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +1900 | Cardinals +1500

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Opening Line Analysis

This number jumps off the page on the FanDuel Sportsbook because of what other books are offering compared to this spread. After opening at -2.5, this number has come down nearly everywhere else to -1.5 and -1, while FanDuel has held strong at -2 for the time being. The movement isn’t all that surprising between an impressive victory for Indianapolis over the New England Patriots on Saturday and Arizona suffering a shocking blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. It’s a tale of two teams trending in opposite directions as the Colts are 7-2 since a 1-4 start, and the Cardinals are 3-4 since starting the year 7-0. If you believe this is just a blip for the Cardinals, wait for FanDuel to potentially cave into consensus where you could be seeing a -1 or even a pick’em by kickoff this weekend. As for Colts backers, grab this number as soon as you can because it’s unlikely you’ll be seeing a field goal come your way, barring any drastic injury or COVID news this week.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers -184 | Titans +154

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110) | Titans +3.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +2800 | Titans +2600

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Opening Line Analysis

Another matchup of teams trending in opposite directions as Week 16 kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans. This game opened as a pick’em in the lookahead line, but after a dominant win for San Francisco over the Atlanta Falcons and a heartbreaking loss for Tennessee to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it re-opened at -3 on Sunday evening. The number has now pushed past a field goal and sits at -3.5 on FanDuel, with some books hanging a -4 as of Tuesday morning. With six wins in their past eight games, the steam may not be over on the red-hot 49ers, but backing them gets a bit tougher with the spread already moved past the key number of -3. If you like the Titans as a home underdog, waiting until you can grab a +4 is the play here.