NFL Week 17 Opening Odds Analysis: Lions A Popular Side, Garoppolo's Uncertainty Narrowing The Niners Spread

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 17 action and where we may see things end up by game time.

The Houston Texans pulled off one of the shocks of the regular season on Sunday as they hung 41 points on the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a 12-point win which now has early bettors taking their action. This number opened up at -15 on Sunday night and has since dropped just below -14 to -13.5, with some juice trending towards -13. A tough loss for the 49ers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 16 to the Tennessee Titans has made this game a bit more important, but the real movement has likely come from the uncertainty of who will be under center. A torn UCL in the right thumb of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo means that Trey Lance may be the starter this week, a rookie who has not impressed when given the opportunity this season. This feels like a stay-away for both sides until we get further information on San Francisco’s quarterback situation.