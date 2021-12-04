NHL Betting Guide for December 4th: Banking on Quick Starts from the Rangers and Avalanche by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There are ten NHL games on the go for hockey night. Here are two of them for you to sink your teeth into, the Avalanche vs. Senators at 7:00 PM ET and the Blackhawks vs. Rangers at 8:00 PM ET.



Don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds because they can always shift right up until the puck drops.



The good news for the Blackhawks in this matchup is they won’t have to face Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin left Friday’s game with an injury. He is having a breakout year, posting a .937 SV% and a 2.05 GAA. However, Chicago has been one of the worst offensive teams this season. The Blackhawks are the third-worst team in average goals per game at 2.14. Their defense hasn’t been much better, as their 3.18 average goals allowed is the ninth most.



Meanwhile, the Rangers average the fourth-least goals allowed per game in the league. An interesting stat that sticks out, New York is second in the NHL with seven wins by one goal. The Blackhawks are also slow starters allowing the third-most goals in the opening frame. The loss of the Rangers starting goaltender, coupled with New York’s tendency to win one-goal games, should make this one closer than it should be. Additionally, Chicago’s limp offense should keep the combined total down. Despite the probability of going down early, we’re leaning towards Chicago staying within one goal.



The Picks: Blackhawks Spread +1.5 (-188), Under 6 (-104), Rangers 1st Period Puck Line -0.5 (+140)

