NHL Betting Guide for December 6th: Banking on Crosby and the Penguins

We have six games to choose from tonight. Let’s focus on the Senators vs. Devils at 7:00 PM ET and the Penguins vs. Kraken at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kraken has had a rough go of it. They lead the league in five-on-five goals against, with 62, and they average the fifth-worst goals allowed per game at 3.46. Seattle was a team that was supposedly built from the net out. Well, it’s tough for your defense to keep the puck out of the net when your goaltenders are playing so poorly. Among goalies that have played ten games, Philipp Grubauer’s .891 SV% is last, and his 3.02 GAA is the eight-worst.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have spent the better part of the season without its two superstars, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Luckily for the Pens, Sid is back on the top line. Even without Malkin and Crosby, Pittsburgh only averages .17 fewer goals per game than the Kraken but prevents .83 more goals against per game. The Pens have done more with less and now have their captain back on the ice. We’re leaning towards Pittsburgh in this one.

The Picks: Penguins Moneyline (-120), Under 6 (-120), Sidney Crosby – Points: Over 0.5 (-225)