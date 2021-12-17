NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 17: Roll with the Rangers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s the final full weekend of hockey action before the NHL shuts down for a few days, from December 24 to December 27. We’ve got a jam-packed weekend to look forward to, with 21 games scheduled, including six tonight. We saw overs and underdogs make a comeback after the early part of the week was dominated by favorites and unders, earning an even split on last night’s 10-game slate. We’re kicking off the weekend with a pair of underdogs that present value in the betting market.



The Vegas Golden Knights have been on an upward swing over their recent stretch, but we’re anticipating some regression from them over the coming games. It’s an excellent spot to fade the Knights as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against a New York Rangers squad that has been great on home ice.

The Rangers have been an offensive juggernaut in their own barn this season, attempting 12 or more high-danger chances across all strengths in 10 of their 12 contests. On average, they are putting 13.7 quality attempts, 31.3 scoring chances, and 30.0 shots on target per game. Those metrics have led to solid output, with the Rangers scoring three or more in eight of 12. However, New York remains below expected output and should see increased production over their coming games.

We’re expecting that to start tonight against the Golden Knights. Vegas has allowed 29 or more scoring and 14 or more high-danger chances in three of their past four games, out-chancing their opponents in quality opportunities in just one of those games. The Knights have also been overachieving relative to their production metrics, going above their expected goal total in six of their past eight.

The Knights’ metrics should start to balance with outcomes over their coming games, as they continue to overachieve offensively. We like the Rangers’ chances as +112 underdogs tonight on home ice.

The Picks: Rangers +112

