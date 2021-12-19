NHL Postpones Games With Cross Border Travel Until After Christmas by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL acknowledged that COVID-19 is de-railing their season once again and is pro-actively taking measures to limit the spread of the virus within the league. On Sunday, the NHL announced that all cross-border games would be postponed until after the Christmas hiatus. The league has its regularly scheduled shut down from December 24 to December 26.

Hearing NHL/NHLPA considering stoppage of cross-border travel for NHL games prior to Christmas. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2021

Several teams were already dealing with postponements, but the cancellations will have more widespread impacts on the league. The NHL and NHLPA will also have to consider how the changes to the schedule will impact their ability to complete their schedule on time. There was no announcement of whether the NHL will amend its schedule to accommodate the postponements, but the announcement will impact every Canadian team.

These scheduling concerns compound the health-related issues affecting NHL players’ participation in the upcoming Olympics.

There are a couple of games remaining on tonight’s NHL schedule. Betting options are available over at FanDuel Sportsbook.