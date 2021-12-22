NHL Will Not Send Its Players To 2022 Winter Olympics Due To COVID-19 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The National Hockey League and its union have declared that they will not be sending their players to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

I wish I had better news to share. Alas, I do not. https://t.co/umlUwieHdK — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 21, 2021

The news comes just one day after the league announced it will pause its season from Wednesday, December 22 to Monday, December 27 due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the league. The decision also gives teams an additional two weeks in February to make up postponed games as the season typically comes to a halt on an Olympic year so players have the opportunity to represent their countries. With 50 games already postponed just two months into the season, it’s likely that many of this timeframe will be filled with more games on the NHL schedule. The United States National Men’s Hockey Team has not medaled at the Winter Olympic Games since 2010.

