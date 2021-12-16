Nick Mullens will likely Start Saturday vs. Raiders after Case Keenum tested positive for COVID by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

The Browns are fighting for their playoff lives, but they’ll probably have to do it with their third-string quarterback this Saturday. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Mullens as the last man standing in the quarterback room.

Mullens does have some starting experience. He made 16 starts with the 49ers from 2018 through 2020, but he struggled to a 5-11 record. That said, his average of 7.0 adjusted yards per attempt is solid for a backup quarterback. Mullens’s most significant issues have been with turnovers, tossing 22 picks with a career interception rate of 3.7%. Only Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have worse marks this season, to put that in perspective.

The biggest winner of this situation could be Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt has already been ruled out vs. the Raiders, so Chubb could be extremely busy. He’s been one of the most efficient running backs in league history, so he could put together a big performance with a few extra touches.

The Browns are currently listed as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.