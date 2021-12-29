Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Ruled Out Wednesday Against Charlotte by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Sam Perley reports Malcolm Brogdon will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, dealing with a lingering Achilles tendon injury.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle says Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles tendon soreness) is out for tonight's game. Adds Jeremy Lamb has entered Health and Safety Protocols — Sam Perley (@sam_perley) December 29, 2021

Brogdon last played in a 125-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 21, playing eight minutes, scoring one point, one rebound and two assists. Tonight’s matchup will be the third consecutive game Brogdon has missed. A primary playmaker for the Pacers, Brogdon has appeared in 26 games this season, averaging 34 minutes, 19 points, five rebounds and six assists per game, and is second on the team in usage rate at 24%.

With Brogdon out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production for Caris LeVert, priced at $6,600 on FanDuel. In 26 games this season, LeVert averages 30 minutes, 17 points, three rebounds and four assists per game and has a 31% usage rate when Brogdon is off the court.

The Pacers are a 3-point home favorite against the Charlotte Hornets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 226-point total.