Packers TE Marcedes Lewis Placed On COVID List

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis was placed on the team’s COVID list on Tuesday, per the team’s Twitter.

#Packers place LB Oren Burks & TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/H0QEW2p5N3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 28, 2021

With the NFL’s new protocol in place as of Tuesday, Lewis will have five days to improve to asymptomatic in order to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, regardless of vaccination status. With the season’s starting tight end Robert Tonyan on injured reserve with a torn ACL, it would leave Josiah Deguara as the team’s starting tight end for Week 17 if Lewis is unable to be activated off the list in time.

Lewis has made 23 receptions on 27 targets for 214 yards in 15 games this season. At 6’6″, 267 lbs., the former Pro Bowler’s ability to block will be the major loss in his absence.

Minnesota Vikings Vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

The Green Bay Packers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.