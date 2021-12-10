Packers Week 14 Injury Report by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After missing two days of practice this week, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back on the field for Friday’s session.

Aaron Rodgers is back at #Packers practice today, throwing perfect back-shoulder throws to Allen Lazard and everything. pic.twitter.com/6CgsQNGzja — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 10, 2021

Rodgers is dealing with a fractured toe and even sought a second opinion during Green Bay’s bye week.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the reigning MVP explained that the plan is to get as much rest as possible. “The biggest key is rest. I wish there were another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We’ll see how it feels later in the week.”

Two players who didn’t join Rodgers on the practice were Randall Cobb’s wide receiver and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Cobb underwent core-muscle surgery during the team’s bye week and is likely done for the remainder of the regular season. However, there’s still a chance that he could return for the playoffs.

QB Aaron Rodgers practicing Friday for #Packers. LB De’Vondre Campbell also at practice, and CB Jaire Alexander continuing to practice.

Not practicing: WR Randall Cobb, T David Bakhtiari. pic.twitter.com/ooyef8Pmvx — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) December 10, 2021

As for Bakhtiari came off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in November after tearing his ACL last season. He required another procedure on his reconstructed knee, and it’s not clear at this time when he’s expected to return.

The Packers hosts the Bears on Sunday night, and they’re as high as a 13.5-point favorite. Sharp bettors think that’s too many points, so they’re siding with the road underdogs in the matchup.

