Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Matchup With Bills

The Patriots and Bills will square off Monday night in a matchup with major playoff ramifications — and fantasy relevance.

New England and Buffalo both have players worthy of spots on fantasy rosters, but also have players who are frustratingly difficult to trust on a weekly basis. That’s especially true of the Patriots, whose offense is led by a rookie quarterback.

Ahead of the Week 13 contest, we came up with three Patriots players you should start in your fantasy football lineups, and three you should sit.

Let’s get into it:

START

Mac Jones, QB

This is the biggest test of Jones’ young career. He hasn’t faced an environment like the one he’s about to witness in Buffalo, and he also has to deal with a stingy Bills defense. But Buffalo’s strong run defense could force New England to rely on the pass more than usual, potentially leading to increased volume — and fantasy value — for Jones.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Bourne has emerged as the most dangerous weapon in the Patriots’ offense and even has seen action in the running game. With Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season due to an ACL injury, Bourne should have more room to operate than he would if White were available. Bourne has found the end zone three times over his last three games, including twice Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Folk, K

Folk, who only has missed three field goals this season, has established himself as one of the best kickers in fantasy. He’s knocked through a whopping nine field goals over his last two games. Folk’s missed extra points (four misses on the season) are concerning, but he’s a set-it-and-forget-it play at this point.

SIT

Patriots running backs

The Bills have arguably the top run defense in football, and New England’s running game is coming off a game in which it struggled mightily against the Titans’ front seven. It’s entirely possible that either Damien Harris and/or Rhamondre Stevenson plays well Monday night, but we simply can’t recommend starting timeshare running backs against an elite run defense.

Patriots defense

Yes, this sounds ludicrous, but something about this game makes us nervous about the Patriots defense. The front seven just got gashed by D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard, and the secondary might be without Kyle Dugger. Plus, is a player like slot corner Myles Bryant ready for this kind of game? Will J.C. Jackson’s brutal struggles against Stefon Diggs continue? Call us crazy, but we’re staying away from New England’s defense this week.

Nelson Agholor, WR

As Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry have continued to flourish in the Patriots passing game, Agholor has remained a total passenger. He has just 10 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown over his last four games. Agholor is a good player, but he does not deserve a spot on fantasy rosters.