Paul George Returns Against Spurs After Two-Week Absence

It’s been an underwhelming start to the season for the Los Angeles Clippers. After making a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Clippers are 16-14 to start the year, just 1.5 games from sitting outside the playoff picture.

Injuries have slowed down the Clippers, but they’ll get a boost on Monday night. Farbod Esnaashari confirmed that Paul George returns to the lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing the past two weeks with an elbow injury.

Ty Lue says Paul George's elbow feels pretty good. It's not exactly 100%, but good enough to play. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 21, 2021

George has been invaluable to the Clippers in the lineup, averaging 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Those metrics have staked George to the Clippers’ top-ranked Value Over Replacement Player rating.

Luke Kennard will take a back seat with George back in the lineup, although his fantasy value may not be impacted immediately. As noted by Esnaashari, George’s elbow is not at 100%, which means that Kennard could still see a reasonable amount of court time.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers priced as -6.5 chalk in George’s return, with the total set at 218.5.