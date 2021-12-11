Paul George will not play on Saturday against Orlando by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Clippers rule Paul George out tomorrrow morning vs Magic with a right elbow sprain.



It was called a contusion Wednesday, so a bit of a concern, though he was in good spirits today.



Nicolas Batum is doubtful with a right ankle sprain suffered Wednesday vs Celtics. — Law Murray 🎄 (@LawMurrayTheNU) December 11, 2021

The Athletic’s Law Murray reports that Paul George is out of the Clippers’ game against Orlando. George is suffering from a right elbow sprain, previously thought to be a contusion. George leads the Clippers in scoring, averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. His scoring numbers also put him tenth in the NBA. The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard because of knee surgery in July, so getting George back in action will be a top priority. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record and has won three of their previous four games. Nicolas Batum is also doubtful after injuring his right ankle on Wednesday. Right now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers at +2100 to win the 2022 NBA Championship, but if they continue to suffer injuries to key players, it’ll be significantly less.



If you want to bet on the Clippers vs. Magic or any other NBA game, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds.