Phillip Lindsay Tests Positive for COVID-19 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Another one: #Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.



All three backs on Miami’s 53-man roster now have COVID, leaving the status of Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in doubt for Sunday’s game against the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

The Dolphins backfield is in shambles at the moment. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That means the team is without their top three running backs at the moment, and all three players could be out of the lineup on this Sunday vs. the Jets.

Gaskin and Ahmed both have a chance to return to the lineup before then, but Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks are the top options if they aren’t. Both players are on the practice squad currently, but they could be elevated to the active roster before Sunday.

Whoever is at running back for the Dolphins will have appeal against the Jets. They’ve been dreadful against the run this season, ranking 30th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 8.5-point favorites over the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they could get back to .500 with a win.