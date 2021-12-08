Raptors' Precious Achiuwa Ruled Out Wednesday Against Thunder by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Blake Murphy reports Precious Achiwua will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Barnes will have to play some C, Nurse says, though he's not sure who he'll start yet.



Says Achiuwa aggravated the shoulder. "I don't know what to say, man, hopefully it's short term, you just never know." NN seems a bit broken from all the injury stuff this year. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 8, 2021

Achiuwa reportedly is dealing with a shoulder injury, last playing in a 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 5, playing 30 minutes, scoring 10 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. A regular fixture in the Raptors’ starting rotation, Achiuwa has appeared in 21 games this season, averaging 26 minutes, eight points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. The second-year player began his NBA career with the Miami Heat, appearing in 61 games last season, averaging 12 minutes, five points, three rebounds and one assist per game, mainly coming off the bench.

With Achiuwa out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production for Chris Boucher. Boucher, priced at $4,300 on FanDuel, played 18 minutes in the win Sunday, scoring 14 points, six rebounds and one assist. In 22 games this season, Boucher is averaging 14 minutes, six points, four rebounds and one assist per game.

The Raptors are an 8-point home favorite against the Thunder on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 205.5-point total.