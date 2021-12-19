Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) OUT Sunday Vs. Packers by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson officially out today vs. Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

The Pro Bowler will miss the fourth game of his career on Sunday with the ankle injury as the Ravens will put backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center. It will be his fourth appearance and second start of the season. Huntley has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 528 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on the year. He has also attempted 16 rushes for 95 rushing yards.

Jackson has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season. He has also attempted 133 rushes for 767 yards and two touchdowns while averaging the second-most yards per rushing attempt in the NFL at 5.8.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with the total set at 45, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.