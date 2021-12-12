Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Exits Game Vs. Browns With Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the team’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter on Sunday with an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also mentioned that Jackson was carted to the locker room from the sideline and is questionable to return to Sunday’s game. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has entered the game in his place. Jackson was a perfect four-for-four for 17 yards with two rushes for five yards prior to leaving the game. The Ravens currently trail the Browns 17-3 in the second quarter.

The Pro Bowler has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 11 games prior to Sunday’s action. He has also attempted 131 rushes for 762 yards and two touchdowns.

