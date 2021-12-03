RJ Barrett is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are both out for tonight’s game for the Knicks. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 2, 2021

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports that RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are out for tonight’s game against the Bulls. Barrett only played nine minutes against the Nets on Tuesday before leaving due to non-Covid related illness. Barrett is second on the Knicks in scoring, averaging 14 points a game, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Coach Tom Thibodeau could replace Barrett with either rookie Quentin Grimes or veteran Derrick Rose. The safer choice would be Rose, as he’s the Knicks’ fourth-best scorer. New York is currently tenth in the Eastern Conference and has been alternating wins and losses over their last nine contests. The Knicks are five and six at home this season and lost their previous game against Brooklyn.

It’s not clear how much of an impact losing Barrett will have on the lines, but it will probably not help the over. You can head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check if any of the odds are attractive to you.