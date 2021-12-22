Rockets' Christian Wood Listed As Questionable vs. Bucks

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports that Rockets center Christian Wood is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee against the Bucks. Wood is battling tendinitis in his left knee, which caused him to miss two games last week for the first time this season.

At 10-21, it’ll be interesting to see how Houston will choose to manage Wood’s injury. While rest is often recommended for tendinitis, pursuing another form of treatment might make sense, particularly when the Rockets are not expected to contend for the playoffs. The former UNLV product leads the team with 16.9 points per game, but that number’s below last season’s output of 21 points per game.

Houston’s as high as a 10-point underdog against Milwaukee with a total of 224.5. At the moment, we’ve yet to identify any sharp action on either side in this matchup.

