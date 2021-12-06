Ron Rivera: Early Tests Indicate No Torn ACL for Logan Thomas by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ron Rivera said they received better than expected news on TE Logan Thomas. Said the tests this morning DID NOT confirm their worst fear, which was a torn ACL. he will have further evaluation to further confirm. But don't know true extent yet — John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021

Thomas went down a knee injury during Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders, and the team feared that he suffered a significant injury. However, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that the initial tests indicate that he avoided a torn ACL. More tests will provide further clarity, but Thomas may be able to suit up again this season.

Ricky Seals-Jones has served as the backup to Thomas this season, and he’s provided some fantasy value when Thomas has been sidelined. However, Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury, which caused him to miss last week’s contest. If he’s also unavailable in Week 15, John Bates will be the last man standing at the position for the Football Team. Bates is a fourth-round rookie out of Boise State, but nothing stands out about him as a prospect.

The Football Team moved up to the No. 6 spot in the NFC following their win over the Raiders on Sunday. They’ve moved to +114 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook, but they’re listed as 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Cowboys in Week 14.