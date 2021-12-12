Ryan Johansen Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Out vs. Rangers by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nashville Predators will have a big hole to fill in their lineup over the coming games, which starts tonight against the New York Rangers. The Preds confirmed that first-line center Ryan Johansen entered COVID-19 protocols and would be out of the lineup starting Sunday. Michael McCarron was recalled from AHL Milwaukee to replace Johansen on the roster.

Forward Ryan Johansen has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and will not play tonight against the Rangers. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 12, 2021

Johansen does it all for the Predators, spending time on the team’s top powerplay unit while also helping out on the penalty kill. The 29-year-old ranks fourth on the team in scoring, putting up 24 points through his first 27 games of the season.

Mikael Granlund is expected to step into Johansen’s spot on the top line and powerplay. Granlund is tied for the team lead with 27 points and carries a $5,400 salary on the FanDuel main slate.

The Preds are playing their third game in four nights in the New York City area and enter tonight’s contest as +115 underdogs.