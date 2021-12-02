Saints Week 13 Injury Report by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints will be without multiple starters on offense for Thursday night’s primetime game against the Cowboys.

The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Running back Alvin Kamara, along with tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead, are all ruled out with knee injuries. That could be tough sledding for quarterback Taysom Hill who’ll be making his first start of the season.

Dallas opened as a five-point favorite, but now the point spread is up to six, likely due to the Saints injury report. However, sharp bettors are banking that the Saints and head coach Sean Payton won’t lose five consecutive games in a row. We’ve also seen some movement on the total, which opened at 50 but is now down to 47 at most sportsbooks.

