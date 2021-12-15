Sam Darnold Designated to Return From Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Panthers designated QB Sam Darnold to return from IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

The Panthers have gone through a host of quarterback options this season. Darnold has received most of the starts at the position, but he’s been on injured reserve since Week 9 with a shoulder ailment. Since then, P.J. Walker and Cam Newton have started, but neither player has played well enough to earn the job moving forward.

Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that Darnold âcould be a factor down the stretch,â and he was officially designated to return from IR this week. He returned to practice on Wednesday, which gives him a chance to suit up Sunday vs. the Bills. If he doesn’t, it’s likely that he’ll make his return to the lineup in Week 16 vs. the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Darnold doesn’t represent much of an upgrade. He’s tossed just seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, resulting in an average of just 5.3 adjusted yards per attempt.

Whoever is under center figures to struggle vs. the Bills. They have one of the better defenses in the league, and the Panthers are 10.5-point road underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook.