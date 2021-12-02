Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Enters Concussion Protocol by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Gilgeous-Alexander has been diagnosed with a concussion, which will sideline for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Grizzlies. He could miss additional time, and there’s currently no timetable for his return. Josh Giddey will also sit out on Thursday as he continues to deal with an illness. That’s going to leave the Thunder without their two best playmakers.

Tre Mann made his first career start in the Thunder’s last game, and he should draw another start vs. the Grizzlies. He’s played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back games, and he’s averaged 0.77 FanDuel points per minute over the past month.

Lu Dort should also see a bump in value on Thursday. He’s increased his usage rate to 26.9% with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey off the court this season, resulting in an average of 0.82 FanDuel points per minute.

The only real question is whether or not the Thunder can keep this game competitive. They’re currently listed as 11-point road underdogs vs. the Grizzlies on FanDuel Sportsbook, so there is some blowout potential.