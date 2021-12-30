Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ruled Out Wednesday With Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Joe Mussatto reports Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a late scratch for Wednesday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 30, 2021

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an ankle injury, last playing in a 117-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 28. He played 35 minutes, scoring 33 points, five rebounds and five assists. A primary playmaker for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has played 30 games, averaging 35 minutes, 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. He also leads the team with a 29% usage rate.

Ty Jerome will start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander Wednesday and is priced at $3,500 on FanDuel. Jerome has played exclusively off-the-bench this season, averaging 13 minutes, six points, one assist and one rebound per game. Last season Jerome played 33 games, averaging 24 minutes, 11 points, three rebounds and four assists per game.

With Gilgeous-Alexander off the court, Jerome has a 23% usage rate, averaging 0.89 FanDuel points per minute.

The Thunder are a 16-point road underdog against the Phoenix Suns on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219-point total.