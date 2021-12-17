Sign Up To Play College Football Challenge At NESN Games To Win $50 Gift Card
Make your picks, and you could win -- it's that simple
If you can predict what will happen during the unpredictable college football season, you can win with the latest Pick & Win contest at NESN Games.
The College Football Challenge begins Friday night, as bowl season gets underway, and contestants will play for a $50 Amazon gift card. All you have to do is pick the point spread winners for a handful of bowl games starting with the Cure Bowl on Friday night and ending with Saturday night’s LA Bowl.
Here are the games you’ll be picking:
Northern Illinois vs. (-10.5) Coastal Carolina
Western Kentucky vs. (-2.5) Appalachian State
South Carolina State vs. (-10.5) Jackson State
UTEP vs. (-11.5) Fresno State
UAB vs. (-6.5) BYU
Eastern Michigan vs. (-9.5) Liberty
Utah State vs. (-7.5) Oregon State
Make sure you head on over to NESN Games at some point Friday to sign up before kickoff between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.