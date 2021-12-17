Sign Up To Play College Football Challenge At NESN Games To Win $50 Gift Card Make your picks, and you could win -- it's that simple by NESN Staff 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you can predict what will happen during the unpredictable college football season, you can win with the latest Pick & Win contest at NESN Games.

The College Football Challenge begins Friday night, as bowl season gets underway, and contestants will play for a $50 Amazon gift card. All you have to do is pick the point spread winners for a handful of bowl games starting with the Cure Bowl on Friday night and ending with Saturday night’s LA Bowl.

Here are the games you’ll be picking:

Northern Illinois vs. (-10.5) Coastal Carolina

Western Kentucky vs. (-2.5) Appalachian State

South Carolina State vs. (-10.5) Jackson State

UTEP vs. (-11.5) Fresno State

UAB vs. (-6.5) BYU

Eastern Michigan vs. (-9.5) Liberty

Utah State vs. (-7.5) Oregon State

Make sure you head on over to NESN Games at some point Friday to sign up before kickoff between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.

Click here to sign up and play!