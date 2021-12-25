SportsGrid NBA Betting Model Picks: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Atlanta Hawks ( 31.02% ) vs. New York Knicks ( 68.98% )
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NYK 2.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: NYK -168
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NYK 1.5 Stars – NYK -3.8
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 2 Stars – Projected Total: 218.4
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.
