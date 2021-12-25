SportsGrid NBA Betting Model Picks: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Atlanta Hawks ( 31.02% ) vs. New York Knicks ( 68.98% ) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NYK 2.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: NYK -168 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NYK 1.5 Stars – NYK -3.8 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 2 Stars – Projected Total: 218.4

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!