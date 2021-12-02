Status Update For Giants' Kadarius Toney by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Giants’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not practice on Thursday. Toney is battling a quad and an oblique injury, which could keep him out of a second straight game.

Sterling Shepard (quad) doing some light work at practice. Think he has an outside chance vs Dolphins.



Not looking as good for WR Kadarius Toney (quad/oblique). He was working on a side field with a trainer. Seems doubtful he’ll play. pic.twitter.com/E6ZNNMchPJ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 2, 2021

The Giants’ offense has taken a hit over the last few weeks with just 11.5 points per game during that stretch. They’ll head to Miami to face a stingy Dolphins team that’s allowing an average of 11.5 points during its four-game winning streak.

New York is as high as a 4.5-point underdog in the matchup, but sharp bettors are grabbing the points with the visiting team. The total’s also drawing some sharp action after opening at 42.5. It’s already been bet down to as low as 40.5 at multiple sportsbooks.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.