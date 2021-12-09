Steelers vs. Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 14 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a battle of two playoff hopefuls on Thursday night as both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will look to inch closer to a postseason spot with a victory in this one. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing in Thursday’s action.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 14’s Thursday Night Football as both teams are vying for playoff spots in their respective conferences. While both are sitting on the outside looking in as things stand, a win could catapult both teams into the conversation and in a much better spot to make the postseason in January.

When looking at the Vikings, their 5-7 record certainly doesn’t come from a lack of scoring. Minnesota ranks 11th in the league in points per game which makes a total of 43.5, their lowest of the season, a bit of a puzzling one. They have gone over in each of their past three games and are 9-3 to the over at this total in 12 games this season. Another contributor to the over may come through the struggling rush defenses in this matchup. Both the Vikings and Steelers rank 31st and 32nd, respectively, in yards allowed per rushing attempt this season. With capable running backs Najee Harris and Dalvin Cook being involved in this matchup, it feels likely one of them could get going and help move their offense plenty in this matchup. Look to back the over in this spot as both backs could have field days against these defenses.

With Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook likely to play but nothing official yet, the only rushing yards prop on the FanDuel Sportsbook as things stand is for Steelers back Najee Harris. His rushing yards total is set to 72.5, and between playing 84 percent of his team’s offensive snaps and a weak Vikings’ run defense, it feels like a great spot to back him to beat this number. He ranks fourth in the NFL in carries, and the Vikings have allowed seven different running backs to beat this number against them this season. Back Harris to top this rushing total with plenty of opportunities and a soft front line to run through on Thursday night.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.