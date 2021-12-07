Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Are Co-Favorites At One Las Vegas Sportsbook New England is +500 at the Westgate SuperBook by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl co-favorites at one Las Vegas sportsbook.

After a bruising 14-10 road win over the Buffalo Bills, the Westgate SuperBook elevated the Patsto the top line alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three teams are +500 to win Super Bowl LVI, so a $100 bet wins $500 and pays out $600.

New England was as high as 40-to-1 in early August when Cam Newton was QB1.

“I don’t know what we really learned from the game on Monday night,” SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “It was kind of a throw away game when neither team can really attempt a forward pass or kick a field goal. But you have to give the Patriots credit for going on the road and getting the win in the elements.

“They’re in the drivers seat for the division title and possibly the No. 1 seed in the AFC,” Murray continued. “And we have a big liability on them due to bets we took before the season started. We have no choice but to book it with them at a low number right now.”

The New England Patriots are the biggest Super Bowl liability at @SuperBookSports in Vegas. Headlined by a $20,000 bet at 40/1 to win $800,000. — Sammy P (@spshoot) August 22, 2021

Current Super Bowl LVI odds via SuperBook

Buccaneers +500

Chiefs +500

Patriots +500

Cardinals +700

Packers +700

Bills +1200

Cowboys +1200

Rams +1200

Ravens +1600

Titans +2500

Chargers +3000

Colts +4000

49ers +4000

Benglas +5000

Browns +5000

Football Team +8000

Steelers +8000

The old adage says that defense wins championships, and there may not be a better unit from top to bottom in the NFL than the one Bill Belichick is orchestrating right now. The Pats rank first in points allowed (15.4 ppg), third against the pass (195.5 ypg) and third in total yards allowed (310.0 ypg).

They’re allowing just 10 points per game over their seven-game winning streak.

“New England has the best defense in the AFC, and it’s not close,” longtime Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan told NESN last week. “It might be the best defense in the league. I saw it start to tighten up about four weeks ago and it’s jarring. And teams can go to Buffalo and win in January, but nobody wants to go to Foxboro.”

The NFL slowly has morphed into a league where the best teams usually have All-Pro caliber quarterbacks who throw for 5,000 yards or more. So when Belichick retooled his roster around physicality, defense and power run, plenty of pundits were scratching their heads.

And yet here are the Patriots — co-favorites to raise another Lombardi Trophy.