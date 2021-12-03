Taking Stock Of MLS Cup Odds After NYCFC Eliminates Revolution The Revolution dropped out in a heartbreaker by Jenna Ciccotelli 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The top-seeded New England Revolution were eliminated from the Major League Soccer postseason in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday. And with the Colorado Rapids, the favorite in the Western Conference, also sent packing, the MLS Cup is anyone’s to claim.

With four teams remaining, here are the latest odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLS Cup

Portland Timbers +170

Philadelphia Union +200

NYCFC +250

Real Salt Lake +750

New York City FC, which powered past Revolution, will play Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Final, while the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will face off in Western Conference Final action. Portland won the championship in 2015, while Salt Lake lifted the Philip F. Anschultz Trophy back in 2009.

Still, that’s more recently than either Philadelphia or New York. Both clubs have never won the MLS Cup.

The postseason continues with the Conference Finals on Saturday and Sunday.