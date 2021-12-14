Texans Wide Receiver Davion Davis Out for Season With Fractured Leg by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Texans will have to get through the rest of their season without wide receiver Davion Davis. The team confirmed that Davis fractured his leg in Houston’s 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and will miss their final four games.

Houston Texans receiver Davion Davis is finished for 2021 as he sustained a fractured leg in the 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. https://t.co/H61xt2e31x — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) December 13, 2021

Davis hauled in his only target for 17 yards against the Seahawks, which is the play he fractured his leg on. It was Davis’s second game with the Texans after being signed off the Cleveland Browns practice roster at the start of October.

The Texans have a full stable of receivers, with eight different wideouts drawing at least 23 targets this season. Davis’s absence won’t have a profound impact on usage, as the 25-year-old had played just 21 snaps with the Texans before suffering the injury.

The rest of Houston’s season is nothing more than a formality. The Texans are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL and should have their sights set on the 2022 draft.

Their next game comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game the Texans enter as +3 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.