The Browns have placed Case Keenum in COVID-19 protocols by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Browns have officially placed Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Browns official website reports. It was announced Thursday that Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns are also down their starting quarterback as Baker Mayfield is also in the protocol, and it is unknown right now if either QB will be available to start for the team Monday when they host the Raiders.

If both Mayfield and Keenum are indeed down for this contest, Nick Mullens will start. The Browns are 7-6, tied with the Bengals, and one game behind the Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The Raiders are 6-7 but only one game behind the Colts and Bills, who hold the last two playoff spots in the AFC.

This game was originally scheduled to be played late Saturday afternoon by the NFL has moved the game to Monday at 5 pm EST due to the COVID-19 outbreak for the Browns.

The Browns are a one-point favorite (-110) over the Raiders and are -112 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.