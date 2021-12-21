The Bulls Could have as many as 7 Players Out vs. Raptors on Wednesday by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Bulls could have as many as seven players unavailable for Wednesday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

Bulls list Troy Brown Jr. (return to competition reconditioning) as questionable vs. Raptors Wednesday



LaVine, Dosunmu, Alize, Thomas all doubtful, listed as still in protocols



Alex Caruso (foot sprain), Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring strain), Devon Dotson (protocols) all out https://t.co/y3THV96BOG — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 21, 2021

After entering the league’s health and safety protocols, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Alize Johnson, and Matt Thomas are all doubtful. Devon Dotson’s already ruled out after landing on the COVID-19 list, while Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) are both out with injuries.

At 19-10, Chicago’s been quite a revelation after narrowly missing the play-in tournament last season by two games. This time around, the Bulls lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Central Division by one game and trail the Nets by 1.5 games for the best record in the conference.

While you might not be so willing to back the Bulls in their upcoming games, given their shorthanded roster, you might want to consider playing them in the futures market. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Chicago as a +230 underdog to win the division despite its one-game lead. Chicago’s also listed as +1200 to win the conference and +3000 to win the NBA title.