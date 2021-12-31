The Cavaliers are in talks to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Lakers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Cavaliers are trying to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

Cleveland needs help in the backcourt after Ricky Rubio suffered an ACL injury that ended his season. The Cavs are also without point guard Darius Garland due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rondo entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on December 26. Recently, the NBA lowered its quarantine requirement from ten days to five, so Rondo should be eligible to return soon. However, Rondo will have to clear COVID-19 protocols before joining the Cavs.

Rondo averages 16 minutes a night and is third on the Lakers with 3.7 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-15 record, which is a considerable improvement from the 2020-21 season, where they finished 13th in the East.

