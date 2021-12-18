The Nets have placed Kyrie Irving in COVID-19 protocols by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nets have placed Kyrie Irving in the league’s health and safety protocols Saturday morning, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The Nets are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak as Kevin Durant was also placed in the protocol Saturday. Irving and Durant now make nine members of the Nets who are in the protocol. Irving is unvaccinated, which makes the timing of the Nets allowing him to rejoin the team earlier this week interesting, to say the least.

Irving will now need five consecutive days of testing negative before he can even practice with the team more or less before he can play in a game. The Nets currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

