The NHL postpones the Stars and Coyotes game on January 2

The NHL has announced the postponement of the Stars and Coyotes game on January 2.

The postponement is due to Dallas currently having 11 players in COVID-19 protocols. The Stars players under COVID-19 protocols include Luke Glendening, Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Jason Robertson, Michael Raffl, Radek Faksa, Ryan Suter, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, and Jani Hakanpaa.

Recently, the NHL chose to follow the other pro sports leagues by reducing its COVID-19 quarantine time from ten days down to five, where allowed by the local jurisdiction.

This game is the sixth that the Stars have had postponed. They include two games against Colorado and one against the Jets, Blackhawks, and Predators. Dallas is currently in 12th in the Western Conference and hasn’t played a game since December 20.

