The Rams have activated Odell Beckham and Darrell Henderson from COVID-19 protocols

The Rams have activated Odell Beckham Jr. and Darrell Henderson Jr. from the COVID-19 protocols, Rams official website reports. Henderson was forced to miss the game versus the Cardinals on Monday, but Beckham did play before testing positive for the virus Tuesday. The National Football League has moved the game this week between the Rams and Seahawks from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 pm EST due to the Rams having at one point around 25 players on the list.

The NFL on Saturday came out with revamped protocols that will make it easier for players who test positive to return the same week. Also, vaccinated players will no longer be tested for COVID-19 if they aren’t showing symptoms of the virus. Players who are unvaccinated will continue to be tested as they were before.

The Rams are a six-point favorite (-110) over the Seahawks on Tuesday and are -260 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.