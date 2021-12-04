The Rangers place Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#NYR have also recalled F Morgan Barron from Hartford and placed Igor Shesterkin on IR.



Shesterkin must miss at least a week, which means the next three games at a minimum.



It's Alexandar Georgiev's show for now. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 4, 2021

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple reports that the Rangers have placed Igor Shesterkin on the injured reserve list after he suffered a lower-body injury Friday against the Sharks. After the game, coach Gerard Gallant initially described the injury as minor, but Shesterkin will be out for at least a week. While he’s out, Alexandar Georgiev will take over in the New York net. Among goalies that have played at least ten games, Shesterkin’s .937 SV% is third overall, and his 2.05 GAA is fifth. Shesterkin is having a breakout year; FanDuel Sportsbook has him +1000 to win the Vezina Trophy. Losing their top netminder could affect the Rangers’ ability to stay in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but Georgiev is one of the more capable backups in the NHL.

New York is playing the lowly Blackhawks tonight, making for a good matchup for Georgiev to begin his starting tenure. Before the puck drops, make sure to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to take advantage of all the updated lines.